Neighbors raise concerns about new development in Santa Barbara-Martineztown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Gilbert Speakman grew up going to San Ignacio church in Martineztown.

Speakman says he was born and raised in this neighborhood. But, over the years, what he calls gentrification pushed him and so many others out.



“It was sad that south of Lomas, a lot of the people that used to live there, they no longer live near here. You know, like me, I don’t live here anymore,” said Speakman.



So, when the City of Albuquerque announced new plans for a multi-story rehabilitation hospital in the neighborhood, neighbors were not happy.



“This area right here was our playground. We used to play here,” said Loretta Naranjo Lopez, president of the Santa Barbara-Martineztown Neighborhood Association.

The plans are to build the hospital in an empty lot behind the Embassy Suites on Lomas. But neighbors say the area is already too congested with traffic and speeding.

“This intersection here you see the cars coming off the freeway, still going above the 40 mph speed limit. There’s been so many accidents in that one corner there,” Lopez said.



They say the three schools in the area, including Albuquerque High, would be impacted – not to mention all the students.



“Very disgusted with the city even more now. I think that we’ve been sold out to just the highest bidder, and we’re not looking at the families here that have been here through generations,” she said.



Online city records show the required zone change was just approved by the city Environmental Planning Commission. But neighbors say they’ll keep working to preserve their neighborhood.



“We’re a historical neighborhood. We need the same respect Old Town gets,” Speakman said.

The neighborhood association has until March 1 to appeal the zone approval, which Lopez said they plan to.