Netflix backtracks on password sharing crackdown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Netflix, apparently accidentally, posted on their website their plan to end password sharing earlier this week – working toward keeping Netflix accounts for people under one roof.

On their help page, it previously said accounts will need to be connected to a WiFi network and noted as a primary location. It said devices would need to connect to that WiFi location once every 31 days.

On other countries, they have charged almost $3 a month for sharing an account.

Netflix has now taken that off their website, but says that is the rules for other countries. However, how could the password crackdown affect the streaming giant’s ability to keep creating content here in New Mexico?

