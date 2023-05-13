Netflix’s ‘Rez Ball’ filming in New Mexico

There’s another big movie being made in the state. One that encapsulates all things New Mexico – from the cast and crew, to the setting, the plot, and even the production company.

“Rez Ball” will take people through the story of a Native basketball team looking for triumph. The director, Sydney Freeland, is an Indigenous woman born and raised in the Land of Enchantment.

The movie, which has also filming at The Pit, is also getting some help from a big production company out of state as well.

“LeBron James, I mean, everyone knows him, he’s such an icon,” said Amber Dodson, New Mexico Film Office director. “It’s so cool that his production company is supporting a film like this, this is, you know, a basketball story, a sports story that’s from a Native lens.”

“Rez Ball” is expected to bring thousands of jobs.

“This film, in particular, will employ about 3,000 New Mexicans, cast and crew,” Dodson said.

Click on the video above for the full story.