New body-cam footage shows police response in deadly Farmington shooting

Warning: This story contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New body camera video released Friday shows the moments bullets were flying, and when Farmington officers rushed toward danger to try and save lives, and take down a gunman.

The video lays out their concern for those hiding in their homes, and their fear that there could be more than one shooter.

Police say about 150 rounds were fired between the suspect and officers. As a result, two officers were injured and the suspect killed.

Officials also released hundreds of 911 calls in connection to the deadly shooting, sharing the perspective of victims, families, and worried witnesses.

