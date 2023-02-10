New cannabis delivery service launches in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The marijuana industry is growing in New Mexico. Just last month alone, there were nearly 900,000 transactions statewide.

State officials say there are now 175 licensed dispensaries in Albuquerque alone. So how does one company stand out among the rest?

“People who don’t want to be seen in a cannabis dispensary, this is an awesome service for them to be able to offer this,” said Scott Prisco, owner of Priscotty.

There are far fewer cannabis delivery companies up and running.

