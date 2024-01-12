New details emerge on accidental shooting inside Duran’s Central Pharmacy

An accidental shooting at a popular Albuquerque restaurant is only getting more bizarre.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An accidental shooting at a popular Albuquerque restaurant is only getting more bizarre.

Amanda Sheppard and Jonathan Olivas came in to eat at Duran’s Central Pharmacy Sunday. Surveillance video shows the couple sitting at the end of a counter in the restaurant area.

Police say Sheppard had a gun in her purse that went off and the bullet grazed a man in the head sitting nearby. According to APD, Olivas picked up a shell casing off the ground before leaving Duran’s.

Neither Sheppard nor Olivas stuck around.

“Well, you know, it’s a horrifying situation and it’s extremely scary for everyone,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said. “This is the challenge we have, no matter what your feelings are on guns. I think everyone agrees that should never happen.”

After being wanted for three days, Olivas and Sheppard turned themselves in Wednesday.

Police say Sheppard told them she didn’t know investigators were looking for them until her brother told her Wednesday morning. She told police she didn’t know the gun was in her purse – she usually just has a wallet.

Sheppard says she got the revolver from a friend on Facebook to protect herself from a stalker, but she doesn’t have a concealed carry permit. She reportedly returned it to her Facebook friend Tuesday.

On Thursday, Sheppard and Olivas faced a judge, who decided to keep Sheppard locked up for now. She’s facing several charges, including unlawful carrying of a firearm and negligent use of a firearm.

Olivas, who has been charged with tampering with evidence, was released.

The man who was hit by the bullet in the back of the head is expected to be OK. He told police it felt like someone hit him with a baseball bat.