New details revealed in deadly Coors crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – We’re learning more details about a deadly crash earlier this month on Coors. Police say it may be tied to street racing.

Before the crash, the suspect – Isaiah Sena – is accused of going nearly 100 mph.

As of now, Sena has not been booked. He was taken to a hospital to recover following the crash.

According to court documents, Sena was going 95 mph five seconds before the crash. The speed limit there is 45 mph.

At the time of the crash, police say Sena was going 86 mph, and slammed into the driver’s side door of a black SUV. The driver of that SUV was killed.

Sena is charged with vehicular homicide.

Sena claims he was racing a Subraru, though police have not said for certain if another car was involved.