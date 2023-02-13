New flights to Baltimore, Long Beach announced for ABQ Sunport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque International Sunport announced Monday it’s expanding nonstop, daily service to two different destinations.

Beginning Sept. 5, Southwest Airlines will begin flights between the Sunport and Long Beach, California. The Sunport says Long Beach will be their 29th nonstop destination – the most they’ve had since 2012.

Also beginning Sept. 5, Southwest will initiate expanded service between the Sunport and Baltimore Washington International.

The first Albuquerque to Long Beach flight departs at 12:30 p.m. and arrives at 1:25 p.m. The first Long Beach to Albuquerque flight departs at 11:40 a.m. and arrives at 2:35 p.m.

The new Albuquerque to Baltimore flight departs at 1:30 p.m. and arrives at 7:05 p.m. The Baltimore to Albuquerque flight departs at 10:35 a.m. and arrives at 12:35 p.m.

“The Long Beach route will mark the third destination in the greater Los Angeles area served by the Sunport, which gives our customers more options,” said Richard McCurley, Director of Aviation for the City of Albuquerque.

The Sunport is also adding limited service to Orlando this summer, beginning July 15. Ticket information is available by clicking here.