New gaming lounge offers hangout spot for all ages

ROSWELL, N.M. — From VR headsets to vintage games, dominoes and everything in between, there is a new hangout spot if you live in Roswell.

Frost Giant Games ‘n’ Lanes opened their doors early this month. It’s a gaming lounge but it’s more than just that.

“We’ve really buckled down and decided we’re going to open it up,” owner Kenny Warick said. “It is a tabletop and modern-day arcade. Instead of the old-school arcade cabinets, we have the consoles.”

There are table rooms, board games and VR headsets. If you like games and books, there is also a lending library.

“You have access to everything I’ve got. I’ve got Dungeons and Dragons, books, Warhammer, Magic the Gathering cards, Pokemon cards and board games galore,” Warick said.

Here’s how the gaming lounge works.

“You rent one of the table rooms for $20 for your first hour. Then, if you decide to stay after that hour, it’s $10 an hour after that. But, it’s unlimited play. You can play on that table for whatever game you want for that whole time you’re renting,” Warick said.

If you don’t see a game you like, Warick says they’ll carry more as people request it more.

It’s not only a gaming lounge, either. They have a hobby store with various gear, including to start your own podcast.

“I do have four microphones. I have a sound mixer and I will also offer my laptop out for rent as well,” Warick said.

So, then, it’s Frost Giant Games ‘n’ Lanes, and we’ve told you about the games, what are the lanes?

“By January, I plan on having a mobile axe throwing unit up, which is the “lanes” part of our name. That’ll be for rentals for private parties, events,” Warick explained.

What was originally a hobby turned into giving the community a shared space to learn and enjoy.

“I’m small right now. I will be expanding but it gives teenagers, young adults, even adults my age, a place to go play games a place to hang out with friends, maybe learn some new stuff,” Warick said. “I want to bring in something that everybody will like, not just one particular play style.”

In November, Warick is set to start offering instructional classes on different types of games. To learn more, click here.