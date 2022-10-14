Independent bookstore opens Saturday in Albuquerque’s West Side

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Recently, people have been reading more and a new West Side Albuquerque bookstore owner is using this as a time to fulfill her dream.

Deborah Condit is set to open her store, Books on the Bosque, this Saturday, October 15.

“I’ve always dreamed of opening a bookstore,” Condit said. “I always like to talk to people about books and give books away and I think that this is the time to do something like this, to open bookstores.”

According to the American Booksellers Association, independent bookstore sales have risen 400% since 2019, coinciding with the pandemic.

“I think a lot of people are looking for ways to check out and put their phones behind and maybe sit down and read,” Condit pointed out.

For Condit, she wants to help people relax, disconnect and maybe pick up a book or two.

“I think there’s something for everybody here,” she said. “I am just really hoping that and I’m just really hoping that, if someone’s not into reading, we can find the best book and maybe foster a love for reading. That’s my goal.”

Books on the Bosque opens October 15 in the Riverside Plaza, 6261 Riverside Plaza Lane NW Suite A-2. For more information, visit their website.