New information revealed on deadly deputy shooting in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – We’re learning more after a Bernalillo County deputy shot and killed someone in November. The Multi-Agency Task Force investigating the case released some new information.

They shared a timeline, detailing everything that happened.

Bernalillo County Deputy Joshua Mora reportedly shot Joseph Ramos, killing him. APD is leading the Multi-Agency Task Force investigation at Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen’s request.

Just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 12, the task force says Joseph Ramos showed up at the Bernalillo County Fire Station on 4th Street and called 911. He said he had a gun and evidence about illegal activities.

The task force says Ramos talked about using methamphetamine, made suicidal statements, and appeared to be having a mental health episode.

Deputies left around 9:40 a.m. after determining Ramos was a threat to himself, not other people.

An hour later, Ramos backed his car into the road on 4th Street, prompting deputies to come back on scene.

Around 1:30 p.m. BCSO’s Tactical Unit took over. The task force says the BCSO Crisis Negotiations Team tried negotiating with Ramos.

Around 5:03 p.m. the unit used gas munitions to try to get Ramos out of the car.

The task force says deputies saw Ramos lean his head out of the car to try to get fresh air. They also reported seeing him holding a gun under his chin.

Then, around 5:07 p.m., as deputies tried to use more gas munitions, the task force says Deputy Mora fired a single shot, hitting Ramos in the back of the head.

On his body camera footage, Mora and two other deputies in the unit say they saw Ramos move the gun from his chin and move the barrel in the direction of the deputies.

The task force says there’s no indication that Ramos fired his gun.

KOB 4 asked BCSO why they requested APD take the lead on this.

BCSO Sheriff John Allen sent KOB 4 the following statement Tuesday:

“In the interest of maintaining transparency and ensuring an impartial investigation, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has requested the Albuquerque Police Department to lead the investigation into the recent deputy-involved shooting. This decision reflects our commitment to accountability and the public’s trust.

Given Deputy Josh Mora’s involvement in a previous incident in 2017, and my own history with the Office, it’s crucial that this investigation is conducted without any perception of conflict of interest. We are confident that the APD, along with the Multi-Agency Task Force, will conduct a comprehensive and unbiased investigation.

While the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is conducting its own internal review to ensure that all actions taken align with our policies and procedures, all investigative queries should be directed to the Albuquerque Police Department. It’s imperative for us to uphold the highest standards of integrity, and this approach allows us to do just that.”