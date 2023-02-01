New International District library vandalized

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Vandals broke multiple windows at the International District Library at Central and Pennsylvania.

“This is a monumental day for the library and the city, the building has been in the works for over 10 years, and it was identified back in 2007 as a gap in our service areas,” said the Public Library Director Dean Smith, the day it opened.

That was less than a year ago, when it first welcomed visitors in July 2022. The city hoped it would be a new place to gather.

“We hope this will become the town hall, the town square for the International District people will hold their meetings here, people will come and study here,” Smith said at the grand opening.

Now, it’s become the latest victim of serious vandalism. The City of Albuquerque confirmed four windows were broken about two weeks ago, and this is just the latest in a string of vandalism.

Eight of the 19 city libraries have had windows broken in the last year, the city said.

It’s been a challenge trying to get the windows fixed – what’s usually a days-long process has turned into a months-long process.

It may take a while to fix all the smashed windows due to supply chain delays, according to the city.