New lapel video shows beginning of search for alleged shooter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It was nearly two weeks ago when New Mexico State Police officer Justin Hare was shot and killed while trying to help a driver stranded on the side of I-40.

For the first time, we are seeing the frantic moments when law enforcement first arrived on scene, desperately looking for clues and the suspect who pulled the trigger.

Before we get into the video, let’s quickly run through what happened that morning:

State police say Hare stopped around 5 a.m. to assist a vehicle with flat tires about 10 miles outside of Tucumcari. That’s where Jaremy Smith reportedly shot Hare – who was still inside the vehicle – before pushing his body to the side and driving off in the police car.

State police say Smith pushed Hare’s body out of the car a few miles down Frontage Road before eventually crashing even further down the road.

The video shows Quay County deputies the moment they arrived at those scenes. It was nearly 40 minutes after Hare was shot on the side of I-40 when Quay County deputy Mario Chavez arrives to this scene.

Video shows Hare’s police unit crashed on the side of the road, lights still flashing. Deputies search the vehicle, but the suspect is gone and so is Hare.

Meanwhile, deputy Joseph Otero is running down the side of I-40, approaching the white BMW Hare pulled over to help.

The video shows Otero holding his gun as he walks up to the empty car. Otero and state police officers begin looking for clues and officer Hare. About 15 minutes later, Otero finds him on the side of Frontage Road and calls for help.

Within minutes, Hare is taken away in an ambulance. Officers on scene revealed his gun was still in its holster. This is when the manhunt begins.

Back at the crash vehicle, Chavez is trying to figure out where the suspect ran off to. The trail grows colder as the sun starts to rise. The video shows Chavez setting his sights on a van driving near the scene.

It’s been nearly three hours since the initial traffic stop and there’s no sign of a suspect. It’s the same story for an abandoned truck on the side of I-40, five hours after the traffic stop.

That manhunt lasted nearly 48 hours. Smith was spotted at an Albuquerque gas station, two days after the shooting. He was arrested by Bernalillo County deputies after a shootout in a neighborhood not too far from the gas station.

Smith is facing a long list of charges, and he’s a person of interest in a South Carolina murder that happened right before this incident.

Smith was supposed to make his first appearance in federal court Tuesday, but that hearing was postponed because Smith is still recovering from a gunshot wound from that shootout.

There will be a funeral for Hare Wednesday morning in Albuquerque at Legacy Church near Central and Unser.

The public is invited to attend, and there will be a large procession of law enforcement traveling from a funeral home in Rio Rancho.