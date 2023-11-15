New lapel video shows police arrest suspect in Froylan Villegas murder

New video shows the arrest of Nathen Garley, one of three people accused of killing 11-year-old Froylan Villegas after an Isotopes game.

In the video, people can see the officer growing suspicious during a traffic stop, but it’s how he justifies the search of the vehicle that ultimately leads to a major arrest.

The video shows New Mexico State Police Officer Julian Armijo telling the driver they are going to get a warning because their insurance is suspended.

The officer even says he’s going to let them go, until he sees what is in the trunk.

The officer did not know then, but the man on his knees on the side of the interstate would later be accused of killing Villegas.

Garley is in federal custody on drug trafficking charges.

