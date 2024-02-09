New liaison joins CABQ Office of Equity & Inclusion

A new face is stepping into Albuquerque's Office of Equity & Inclusion. Neema Pickett is the new Black Community Engagement liaison for the City of Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new face is stepping into Albuquerque’s Office of Equity & Inclusion. Neema Pickett is the new Black Community Engagement liaison for the City of Albuquerque.

“I have really big shoes to fill, Nichole Rogers, shout out, she has now moved on to be our new city councilor in District 6, so I am really excited for this opportunity to serve,” Pickett said.

The big title brings on an even bigger task – making Albuquerque a more inclusive place for the Black community.

Pickett works with high school students to get their Black student unions up and running. In her new role, she also is in charge of the city’s Racial Equity training, which is taking place this week at Balloon Fiesta Park.

“There is a diverse group that we are working with and they will develop an action plan for the City of Albuquerque and how their departments, individually, look at equity and creating that space for us to do the work of justice and engage in our community,” Pickett said.

Pickett also brings 25 years of experience as a business owner to the table.

“The foundation of the office, which has been in existence for three years now, has really done a good job of reaching the African American community,” Pickett said. “Where we need to strengthen is the needs of our business community. That is a skill set that I think I bring to the table.”

Another item on her agenda is raising awareness for other New Mexicans and how they can continue to support the Black community.

“Our outreach in terms of the needs of safety for our community members, because you know, for so long, there is not the acknowledgment that we live in a society where anti-Blackness exists, that racism exists, and what tools we are giving to our allies in these struggles.”

There are some events and programs happening across the city for Black History Month. Click here for more information.