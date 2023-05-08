New Mexican man participates in 24/7 stream contest show ‘Fishtank’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – One New Mexico man recently went on a reality show, but it’s not like the ones you may have seen on TV.

KOB 4 Photojournalist Zack Crozier shows you what happened with tens of thousands of people watching.

“The production went in with the big cameras, and I was like, ‘Oh no, we’re being recorded right now, but we were being recorded 24/7,” said Mauro Cano.

After responding to a Craigslist posting to be a contestant on a brand-new program, Mauro Cano found himself traveling 2,000 miles to be on “Fishtank.”

“It’s kind of like ‘Big Brother’ for the internet, except way crazier. People can talk to you, they can pay to send voice messages to the show, to prank you,” said Cano.

Fishtank is broadcasted on the internet 24/7. Viewers can pay to sabotage the contenders, so there is a chance they won’t even have a bed for the night. Rule number one: no phones. Rule number two: you can’t leave the house for six weeks.

The show is hosted by provocateur comedians Sam Hyde and Jet Neptune. Both don’t hold back when it comes to putting the players into revealing, awkward, or mind-numbing situations for laughs.

