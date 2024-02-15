New Mexicans celebrate Lunar New Year

Thousands of people in New Mexico are celebrating the Lunar New Year as the Year of the Dragon began Saturday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thousands of people in New Mexico are celebrating the Lunar New Year as the Year of the Dragon began Saturday.

For 15 days, traditions come alive with cultural performances, such as the dragon dance and martial arts showcases.

The celebrations vary but food and family are what everyone has in common for Lunar New Year.

“It usually involves a bunch of dumplings. Every traditional Chinese household will serve dumplings,” Jason Zeng said, adding dumplings symbolize fortune and prosperity in the coming year.

Zeng is a third-generation restauranteur and the owner of Fan Tang Restaurant. The restaurant has strived to introduce Albuquerque to the spicy flavors of his hometown of Szechuan.

His family is one example of the countless families who have immigrated to New Mexico since the 1800s.

“We all know each other, we all help out each other. If one of the families is in need, traditionally, you know, we will chip in and help out that family,” Zeng said.

Food brings the family together every year. That includes traditional dishes like tang yuan.

“Sweet glutinous rice balls with sesame paste inside. It’s like a dessert for after dinner,” Zeng described.

Families also traditionally make noodles. When eaten, they symbolize a long and healthy life.

“This is spicy beef noodle soup. It’s egg noodles, sliced beef in like a spicy broth. Almost like spicy ramen, but Szechuan.”

The Year of the Dragon is said to bring good luck, prosperity and strength to newborns. It goes through January 28, 2025.