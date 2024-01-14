New Mexicans march to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

A crowd marched from the University of New Mexico campus to the convention center downtown to pay tribute.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Hundreds of people gathered Saturday to honor Martin Luther King Jr. A crowd marched from the University of New Mexico campus to the convention center downtown to pay tribute.

“Martin Luther King was a hero in the fight against racism and war, both in this country and around the world. We understand that that fight is not over, racism continues in this country and racism in the form of genocidal wars continues around the world,” said Ben Imbus with A.N.S.W.E.R. Coalition.

Among those marching, Sandia High School’s Black Student Union.

“We want to teach African Americans the importance and what African Americans used to do and how they were important to this role in Albuquerque, and why you should never be scared of your skin color, or, you know, feel bad that you are darker than anyone else,” said Zion Jones, president of Sandia High School’s Black Student Union.

Sandia’s JORTC was also one of two Albuquerque Public Schools out Saturday morning. Jacob Baca says it was important to be there and present the colors for the march.

“We have a Black instructor, and he loves to be out here with us and loves our program. So we love to support him, and be out here as well,” said Baca.

Parade Marshall Coach Phil says seeing people from all walks of life come together is what it really means to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

“He just didn’t stand for Black people, he was speaking up for all races, creed, and color you know. That is very important that we can all come together as you can see the march, there was a rainbow of people there that is really awesome,” said Phil.

Once everyone made it downtown, they gathered at the convention center for a presentation.

“Continue the legacy of King, continue the legacy of standing against racism and standing against war just as King did in his lifetime,” said Imbus.