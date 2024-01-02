New Mexicans take ‘Polar Bear Plunge’ on New Year’s Day

This year’s event raised a lot of goosebumps and over $3,000 for the Four Corners K-9 Search and Rescue.

SAN JUAN COUNTY N.M. — The line was long to park at Farmington Lake as over 250 people arrived New Year’s Day for the third annual Dave and Friends’ Polar Bear Plunge.

This year’s event raised a lot of goosebumps and over $3,000 for the Four Corners K-9 Search and Rescue.

It may be a love hate relationship with the temperature of the cold water but every participant was at least happy to brave it.

“I can’t feel my feet… it’s like numb, my legs are just gone.”

“It was miserable it sucked but I’m glad we did it, and Happy New Year to everyone”

“My toes went frozen, and I ran out when I was only waist deep because I couldn’t take it anymore so, I was a weenie.”

“I went out there and I did it and I didn’t die! Which was fantastic! But I was really glad that I did!”

While the polar plunge only lasted seconds for some, others braved it out for at least 8 minutes.

“It feels like steel rods picking into your skin!”

“I’ve been doing this for about 8 years. I do it for immune support and this year for the community.”

A few minutes in the freezing cold, all to help others.

“It’s a great way to start the new year and it’s great that it’s a cool thing for a good cause!

“This is a great, even I like it!”