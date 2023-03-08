New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence brings ‘Stop the Bleed’ program to ABQ

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For high school juniors Janae and Kyra, shelter-in-place drills, guns at parties, and saying something when they see something have all become part of their high school experience.

“I think it’s very troublesome that our students here, especially at South Valley Academy, have to worry about if something’s going to happen at our school,” said Janae Martinez.

“We do discuss what we would do in those situations, and I feel like that’s something we shouldn’t have to discuss. We shouldn’t need an exit route. We should feel safe here where we learn,” said Kyra Hendren.

They were two students who just went through “Stop the Bleed” training at their school, South Valley Academy.

“It teaches youth how to, one, apply a tourniquet and, two, what to do with a bullet wound. But it’s also good not just for a shooting, also a car accident, any kind of accident where there’s a lot of bleeding,” said Miranda Viscoli, co-president of New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence. “Every party a kid goes to right now, there’s usually a gun. We see a ridiculous amount of school shootings, but I also think it gives our youth an opportunity to feel a little bit safer.”

Viscoli underlined gun violence is the leading cause of death for children in our state and country, saying the harsh reality is kids need to be prepared. She hopes to get “Stop the Bleed” in as many classrooms and schools in New Mexico as possible.