New Mexicans urged to take precautions as freezing temps approach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Temperatures across New Mexico are on a cooling trend, and we could see freezing temperatures Monday. Experts want to make sure New Mexicans aren’t caught by surprise.

“Make sure to shut down your cooler, and that your waterline is drained correctly,” said Louie Candelaria, the owner of LC Heating & Cooling.

Standing water left in your swamp cooler can freeze and damage your appliance.

When it comes to keeping warm, make sure to change the batteries in your thermostat and keep your faucet dripping to prevent your pipes from bursting.

“For your pipes, for your plumbing basically, just make sure that your thermostat is set to 65 degrees in your house so that your house will stay at 65, and your pipes inside your house will stay warm and isolated,” Candelaria said.

Freezing temperatures can also impact your water heater. To avoid any problems, here’s his advice.

“Just make sure your water heater does have pipe insulation over that,” Candelaria said. “If it’s in the garage, make sure that your insulated pipes are covered with black insulation, and also make sure your water heater has a heat shield of insulation around that as well.”

You’ll also want to keep your pets inside.

So what about the outside of your home? Watering the day before an overnight freeze can help protect your plants. Before the sun goes down, you should also cover them with a blanket or a towel.