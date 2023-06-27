New Mexico Activities Association approves ‘2-strike’ policy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Activities Association just approved a”two-strikes” policy. The new rule will soon impact all New Mexico high school athletic programs.

Under this new rule, both players and fans could face consequences for bad behavior.

If a player or coach commits what the NMAA is calling an “egregious act of unsportsmanlike conduct” twice in a season — that team would be done for the season, and possibly for some of the following season.

As for fans, if there’s even one bad apple in the stands causing trouble, they could ruin it for all of the parents and fans that season.

After two incidents with the same fan, all spectators would be banned from that team’s games.

NMAA

This new rule takes effect for all NMAA member schools, this fall.

