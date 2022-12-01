Kroger settles opioid lawsuit with New Mexico for $58.5M

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced a $58.5 million opioid settlement with Smith’s Food and Drug’s parent company, Kroger.

AG Balderas announced the deal Thursday. Within the next 90 days, the attorney general will coordinate a statewide effort to ensure the money will fund opioid mitigation efforts by local governments and the state government.

Kroger was one of three pharmacy defendants taken to court by the state in September. While the trial was underway, the parties began working on the terms of a settlement.

In the coming weeks, the state’s settlements with pharmacy outlets Albertsons, CVS and Walmart are planned to be announced as details are finalized.

The state’s trial against Walgreens recently wrapped up after it began in October and a court decision is also expected in the coming weeks.