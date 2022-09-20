New Mexico AG investigates link between rashes and Huggies diapers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A parent never wants to see their child in pain, especially if they do not know the cause. That is why New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is currently investigating Huggies products. Agents believe the popular brand may be responsible for mysterious rashes and health issues for children across the state.

First-time mother Christine told KOB her four-month-old son developed a rash nearly three weeks ago.

“Last week, especially, there were some sores that were pretty large, and after a couple of days of consistently putting diaper rash cream on them, they started peeling,” she said.



When she thought they might finally be going away, she said her son’s condition peaked Monday night.



“Completely red, totally raw,” she said. “It just looked really bad, and he was in a lot of pain.”



The young mom said, at first, she thought the rashes were caused by the diaper cream she was using.



“I tried three different types of diaper rash creams, tried switching up wipes,” she said. “We’ve done– kind of just letting him air out on a waterproof pad, warm baths.”



She also gave him Baby Tylenol to help manage the pain. Then, she heard about the press release that the NM Attorney General released Monday morning—a warning specifically for Huggies diapers, which Christine has been using since her son was born.



“We issued a risk advisory to parents,” A.G. Balderas said. “We have had victims in New Mexico confirm that they suspect that it is due to this design of diaper, and I can also confirm that other states are investigating and have litigated potentially defective product design with this particular company.”



He added that some babies have even been taken to the emergency room.



“We’re monitoring and trying to make sure that as many parents and families know of this risk, number one,” Balderas said. “Number two, we have an active investigation, which we will have experts contact the manufacturer and the distributor of this Huggies diaper and get more information and answers.”



Christine said she started using a new brand of diapers, and her son’s rash started to go away after just one night. But even though he is feeling better, he still has discomfort and a low-grade fever.

