New Mexico ag officials issue recall advisory for feed products

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — New Mexico agriculture officials issued an advisory after a manufacturer recall of 11 chicken, swine, cattle and horse feed products.

ADM Animal Nutrition, Inc., is recalling the products. They may contain dangerous levels of calcium, phosphorous, magnesium, sodium and chloride.

The products weren’t found at distributors in New Mexico. However, they were distributed in nearby states such as Arizona, Colorado and Texas, and may have been purchased for use here.

The New Mexico Department of Agriculture issued the advisory to alert livestock owners in the state who may have purchased the recalled products.

They encourage livestock producers and owners to keep all feed products in the original packaging. That way, they can quickly and easily reference lot numbers to easily identify recalled products.

These are the products getting recalled:

Seniorglo horse feed, 50-pound bag

Lot number 505426QN

Distributed between Jan. 24, 2024, and Feb. 1, 2024

May cause weight loss, weakness and listlessness

The MoorMan’s ShowTec Sale Burst swine feed with DF DEN, 50-pound bag

Lot number 506664QN

Distributed between Feb. 16, 2024, and March 1, 2024

May cause reduced feed intake, increased thirst and diarrhea

MoorMan’s ShowTec Burst Start swine feed with DF CTC/DEN, 50-pound bag

Lot number 506640QN

Distributed between Feb. 16, 2024, and March 1, 2024

MoorMan’s ShowTec BB 18 BMD swine feed, 50-pound bag

Lot number 506939QN

Distributed between Feb. 16, 2024, and March 1, 2024

For a full list of recalled products and the states they were distributed in, visit the FDA website. For more on the manufacturer issuing the recall, click here.