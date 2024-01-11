New Mexico AG Raúl Torrez announces policy shift in office

What was formerly known as the Attorney General's Office will now be called the New Mexico Department of Justice.

SANTA FE, N.M. – What was formerly known as the Attorney General’s Office will now be called the New Mexico Department of Justice.

The name change is meant to realign the mission of the office. On Wednesday, AG Raúl Torrez called it a re-christening.

A major reason for holding the event at the Santa Fe office was to get lawmakers and people from the NMDOJ together to meet and socialize on a one-on-one level ahead of the legislative session.

Torrez says the new goal is to get back to the idea that the office is made for the people by the people.

“I thought it was incredibly important to reaffirm for all of you and to our constituents and the people that we serve, that there is in our system of government and agency that is wholly dedicated to advancing the interests of justice. It is an agency by design that should not be defined by whoever sits in the chair in the Attorney General’s Office. But an agency whose works extends beyond that,” said Torrez.

He says over the years the political divide in the country, and state, has made that goal difficult.

Torrez expressed concern for this political year and the election coming up. But he says with this name change, it’s a move in the right direction.

He says he wants New Mexicans to know the office if fighting for them, and he talked a recent major win for New Mexico.

“I think the biggest example of that is the case that was recently filed by this office against META, and specifically against Facebook and Instagram. Not only for the harm that was found by our agents on those platforms, and the danger it presents to children in New Mexico, but the danger it presents to children all over this country,” said Torrez.

Torrez says he hopes the name change really resonates with New Mexicans.