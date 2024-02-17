New Mexico AG reviewing potential impact of Albertsons-Kroger merger

The proposed merger of Kroger and Albertsons has raised some concerns across the country about the potential monopoly it would create.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The proposed merger of Kroger and Albertsons has raised some concerns across the country about the potential monopoly it would create.

In New Mexico, Smith’s is the main brand under the Kroger banner.

This week, Colorado’s attorney general filed a lawsuit to try and block the merger from happening. He claims it would eliminate head-to-head competition between the two largest grocery operators in the state and said it would significantly impact prices.

KOB 4 reached out to the New Mexico Department of Justice to see if the state attorney general is considering the same course of action. They shared the following statement:

“The New Mexico Department of Justice is working with the Federal Trade Commission and Attorneys General from across the country to determine whether the proposed merger will result in higher prices for consumers and lower wages for employees. Our review of the matter is ongoing and we will decide the best course of action once that process is complete.”