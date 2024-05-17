New Mexico attorney general outlines priorities for special session

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez has announced three priorities that he wants legislators to tackle during the upcoming special session on public safety.

“We are tired of every year, year after year, living in a community that cannot provide the basic public safety we are all entitled to,” Torrez said.

The three requests include funding rapid DNA analysis tools for law enforcement, ensuring public access to violations of suspects’ conditions of pretrial release, and establishing a state office dedicated to crime victims.

RAPID DNA ANALYSIS

“New Mexico is the most violent and most dangerous state in the country,” Torrez said. “We are at the bottom of yet another list, but this is something that we have the power to change.”

Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe spoke in support of the rapid DNA tool, saying it’s a way to combat the state crime lab’s significant backlog.

“These machines will allow jurisdictions throughout the state to more rapidly identify suspects and solve crimes, rather than waiting what could be six months to a year to get that same information,” Hebbe, who is also the president of the New Mexico Police Chiefs Association, said.

Hebbe said that he’s considered buying the tool – which costs $220,000 up front and another $40,000 to maintain it – but knows smaller jurisdictions can’t afford that.

“In particular, when you get into the south of the state, there’s so many small departments, they’ll never be able to afford this,” Hebbe said. “Here’s a chance for the Legislature to really make a meaningful impact in helping them solve crime.”

PRETRIAL RELEASE VIOLATIONS

Angel Alire spoke in support of public access to records of pretrial release violations. A man out on pretrial release shot and killed her son in 2021.

“We found out how flawed our system is, and that GPS technology is only as good as those monitoring it,” Alire said. “It should not take the life-altering circumstances for people in power to listen and understand that our state has a problem.”

The attorney general recently filed a new lawsuit in the fight over ankle monitor data.

PROTECTING CRIME VICTIMS

The attorney general is hoping to fund a brand new office under the New Mexico Department of Justice – the Office of the Crime Victim Advocate. Torrez says he wants to have a place where people can go for help.

There’s an ongoing case in Las Cruces that’s exposed some of the flaws in state laws designed to protect victims.

A teacher, Patrick Howard admitted to sexually touching some of his female students. He was supposed to serve five years of probation, but in March it was cut short by two years – without notification to his victims. Torrez says that’s a violation of state law.

It’s sparking a much bigger conversation about victim’s rights violations across the state.

“This office will create the first-ever dedicated crime victims advocate unit within this office that does nothing but monitor compliance,” Torrez said.

The attorney general is asking the governor and lawmakers to fully fund it so the office could educate, train, and even take legal action to protect those rights.

KOB 4 reached out to the governor’s office for comment on these priorities. A rep said the attorney general didn’t provide any advance notice of these proposals, so the office needs some time to thoroughly review them.

