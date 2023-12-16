New Mexico author writes children’s book on Marty Moose

Melissa Marie McEwan wrote, "Marty Moose Makes His Way." The inspiration for the book started October 13 when her partner's family spotted Marty at their Abiquiú property.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you’re wondering where Marty Moose is, we can tell you this — he is now the protagonist in a best-selling children’s book.

You may remember Marty Moose and all of the photos and videos published on social media. One woman turned that into a story – and now her first published book.

Melissa Marie McEwan wrote, “Marty Moose Makes His Way.” The inspiration for the book started October 13 when her partner’s family spotted Marty at their Abiquiú property.

“A neighbor saw Marty so they took a photo. My partner’s mother asked me to post the photo on the Marty Moose fan page on Facebook so I did. It got a lot of likes and comments and I was like, ‘maybe I could write a children’s story about it,'” McEwan explained.

McEwan takes readers on a journey through the landscapes of northern New Mexico, stopping at some iconic spots.

“Marty soon enough found himself at Ghost Ranch, where he pranced around the Pedernal.”

She submitted the book for copyright in early November and had the book self-published less than three weeks later.

She except, maybe some friends or family may pick up a copy.

Now, though? It is an Amazon bestseller.

“I have bookstores reaching out to see if they can stock it. I’m doing storytime at public libraries. I was a part of a tree-lighting ceremony at Abiquiú last week. I was a special guest. It’s just been, I’m really honored, flattered and bewildered at the same time,” McEwan said.

“Marty walked through the colorful plaza, greeting all of the friendly people…”

Now, McEwan wants to pay off some medical bills and write a book on Asha the Wolf, another animal who had a unique journey through New Mexico.

She is also working with an Albuquerque nonprofit to get copies of the book to kids.

“The kids are super excited for storytime, which I love to do. I used to manage the children’s section of a bookstore so that’s something very near and dear to my heart,” McEwan said.

A dream fulfilled – thanks to one special moose.

“Who knows why the moose came by this way?”

WHERE TO FIND THE BOOK

Collected Works in Santa Fe

Online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble

McEwan says you can put in a special request for the book at your local bookstore, which will help get it in more stores.

She is set to do a book reading at the Abiquiu Public Library this Saturday at 4:30 p.m.