New Mexico Ballet Company returns to Popejoy Hall with ‘Nutcracker’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Ballet Company will return to Popejoy Hall for its final performances this weekend.

The company says it’s been years since they’ve been able to put on a show like this, and they’re excited to finally be back in full force.

So, when you hear the Nutcracker, what do you think of?

“I definitely think of Christmas for me and of ballet, absolutely. It just feels like the epitome of everything that is the holiday season,” said Stephanie Karr, with the New Mexico Ballet Company.

After three years of cancellations, restrictions, and scaled back performances.

“Last year had about 65 Dancers a lot of COVID restrictions, we had one cast for four shows,” said Anna Bridge, New Mexico Ballet Company artistic and school director.

The New Mexico Ballet Company says the Nutcracker is back and better than ever.

“This year, our cast has a record size of 120 dancers total,” said Bridge. “We have a huge number of dancers and family supporting us, back to five shows in full force.”

Including a special show for multiple Albuquerque schools – another thing the company hasn’t been able to do for a long time.

With a few performances already under their belt this season, NMBC says ticket sales so far are looking better than before the pandemic.

“Opening weekend was fantastic, great audiences, the dancers did a beautiful job, I could not be more proud of their hard work,” Bridge said.

The company was also joined by guest performers, last weekend was Misa Kuranaga and Joseph Walsh from San Francisco Ballet. This weekend’s guest performers are Miriam Miller and Tyler Angle from the New York City Ballet.

“It’s really fun to have that coast-to-coast representation here in New Mexico too,” said Bridge.

The dancers are really looking forward to this weekend’s final performances at Popejoy Hall.

“Come see us, we are so excited to share it with you. It’s just a wonderful experience and a great start to the holiday,” said Karr.

Some tickets are still available for the remaining two Nutcracker performances on Saturday and one on Sunday. Visit, the New Mexico Ballet Company’s website for more information.