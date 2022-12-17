New Mexico Bowl: BYU vs. SMU

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — BYU and SMU will square off Saturday in the New Mexico Bowl.

While the New Mexico Bowl pushed through the pandemic – playing in Frisco, Texas in 2020 – this is the first time it is back in Albuquerque without COVID-19 restrictions. The New Mexico Bowl has been in the Land of Enchantment since 2006.

Tailgating is expected to start around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, with gates opening at 4 p.m.

BYU and SMU will take the field for a 5:30 p.m. kickoff time.

