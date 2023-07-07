New Mexico breweries collaborate to help local food bank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Summer’s here and so is the beer you can drink to support a local food bank’s efforts.

Steel Bender Brewyard in Albuquerque, Second Street Brewery in Santa Fe and Sierra Blanca Brewing Company in Moriarty are among the local breweries collaborating for their annual “One for Five” beer to help Storehouse New Mexico.

The breweries are also partnering with Albertsons Market and others to support one of the largest food pantries in the state. Metro-area Albertsons locations will sell four-packs of the beer.

Participating breweries’ taprooms will also serve the beer, starting next Thursday.

This is the fifth year the campaign takes place to help Storehouse. Over the years, it has raised thousands for them.

The food pantry says it won’t end hunger in New Mexico but it helps alleviate it.