New Mexico Broadcasters Virtual Job Fair: May 8-12

The broadcasting industry in New Mexico is thriving and offering exciting career opportunities in many areas, including advertising sales, promotions, news, business administration, engineering, and more.

The New Mexico Broadcasters Virtual Job Fair will begin on May 8 and run through May 12 at broadcastersvirtualjobfair.com.

This job fair will provide information about jobs available in the broadcast industry, as well as specific positions here at KOB 4.

Click here for more information.