New Mexico cannabis sales near $40M in September

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — During the month of September, retailers around New Mexico sold nearly $40 million in adult-use and medical cannabis combined.

Adult-use cannabis sales topped over $24 million, according to the state’s Cannabis Control Division.

Total Sales Medical Sales Adult-Use Sales $39,651,326.49 $15,420,930.70 $24,230,395.79 39% 61%

State officials said Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Las Cruces, and Hobbs saw the highest sales numbers.

In August, New Mexico retailers sold $40,679,290.19 in adult-use and medical cannabis combined.