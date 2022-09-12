New Mexico chefs compete to become green chile cheeseburger champion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Monday, people at the New Mexico State Fair learned which restaurant will be known for its green chile cheeseburger.

Competitors traveled from all over the state for a chance at winning this coveted title.

“We’re about to tear it up, bout to be first place,” said Patrick Logan with Big Mikes Burgers and More.

“We’re out here to compete and win the Green Chile Cheeseburger Smackdown at the state fair,” said Kevin Romero with Lava Rock Brewery.

“Really really pumped to be here,” said Alex Lampier with Meteor Burgers.

Watch the video above to see who won.

Competitors: