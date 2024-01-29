New Mexico coed team headed to NFL Flag Football Championships

A local coed team of 10 and 11-year-olds are headed to the Pro Bowl to compete for a championship.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One New Mexico coed flag football team is headed to the NFL championships this year.

The New Mexico Raiders compete locally in the NFL Flag Football League. Now, the team of 10-and-11-year-olds will represent our state in the NFL Flag Football Championships at the Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, Fla.

“It’s a big opportunity for us to show what we can do,” a player said.

They’re one of the first teams in our state to compete.

“I am pretty confident in what we’re going to do,” player Apollo Cerra said.

“And we want to go with that mentality. We cannot be complacent. We have to stay as focused as we can but the main thing is to have fun out there.”

It’s been a journey to get to this point. Last year, the Raiders competed at the regional tournament in Denver. There, they outscored every team and made it to the championship game.

“Because we won that tournament, we were essentially given a bid to the national flag championship at the Pro Bowl Games,” Coach Jeff Poulin said.

For the game, the Raiders will ditch the black and gray. Instead, they’ll wear bright orange uniforms, representing the Denver Broncos at the Pro Bowl. The New Mexico team will compete against other teams from across the U.S.

“It gets you excited as soon as you score a touchdown and stuff,” a player said.

And many a touchdown they hope to score.

“We’re hoping to get the ball rolling for New Mexico and get other teams to go out there and represent, whether it be a coed or all-female team. We really want to encourage the females to play flag football.”

The New Mexico Raiders will leave for the NFL Flag Football Championships this Wednesday, the 31st. The Pro Bowl Games run from February 1-4.