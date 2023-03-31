New Mexico COVID-19 public health order ends today

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico’s COVID-19 public health order expires Friday, March 31.

Health care facilities will continue to abide by federal requirements. They are also advised to follow CDC guidelines and can make their own decisions above what is federally required as guided by their organization.

“Three years ago, when COVID-19 first hit, we were all caught off guard,” said New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Patrick Allen. “Today, we have a variety of tools to protect ourselves. Get vaccinated and stay up to date with boosters, stay home when you’re sick, and high-quality masks are readily available, particularly if you have a weakened immune system and want to add a layer of protection. These tools continue to work.”

“We’ve all been through this together and we recognize the burden it has placed on individuals, families and communities,” said NMDOH Deputy Secretary Dr. Laura Parajon. “We’re thankful for the people who have used our recommendations to prevent disease spread and protect their communities.”

COVID-19 vaccines and treatments will remain free to all people regardless of insurance coverage, as long as supplies last.

In terms of COVID-19 testing, although most insured people will still have coverage for COVID-19 tests ordered or administered by a health professional, these tests may no longer be free. At-home COVID-19 tests can be ordered through Project Act through June 2023 or while supplies last.

The federal government plans to end the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (PHE) on May 11, 2023.

Tomorrow, automatic Medicaid renewals will end. New Mexicans covered by Medicaid will have to renew coverage when their renewal applications are due. Be on the lookout for a turquoise envelope from the Human Services Department and be sure to follow the instructions for your renewal.