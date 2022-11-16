New Mexico COVID-19 update: 5 deaths, 172 hospitalizations, 844 cases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health reported five additional COVID-19-related deaths and 844 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

There are currently 172 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19.

The NMDOH has modified its daily reporting of COVID-19 data. Their data dashboard no longer includes a daily breakdown of new cases and deaths in each county.

Hospitalizations

172 current hospitalizations The number of hospital beds currently occupied by individuals with COVID-19.

5 ventilated

Deaths

5 new deaths The total number of people who have died of COVID-19 that the state learned about yesterday. Results reported following a weekend or holiday include all new cases since the last update.

8,689 cumulative

Cases

844 new cases The total number of people with COVID-19 that the state learned about yesterday. Results reported following a weekend or holiday include all new cases since the last update.

638,055 cumulative

Tests

5,827 new tests

