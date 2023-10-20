New Mexico delegation frustrated there is still no House speaker

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After another failed vote to elect a speaker of the House, New Mexico representatives say they are stuck.

“We can’t take action at the federal level on many of these things, unless we have a functioning House of Representatives,” Rep. Gabe Vasquez said. “So I’m hoping that my colleagues can get their act together and that they can elect the Speaker of the House. But until that happens, we’re not able to take action at the federal level.”

While she wasn’t available for an interview, Rep. Melanie Stansbury has been counting the days since the House has had a speaker. In a tweet, she said she would never vote for Jim Jordan.

No one should face threats of violence in public service. This is why Jim Jordan is unfit to serve as Speaker. He’s



A bully

Insurrectionist

Election denier

Extremist



Who’s enabled abuse and vowed to cut aid to allies and dismantle social programs.



We will vote NO every time. https://t.co/OF40YwGPR1 — Rep. Melanie Stansbury (@Rep_Stansbury) October 19, 2023

So far, in every vote, all of New Mexico’s representatives have voted for the Democratic candidate Hakeem Jeffries. They are calling for Republicans to join them in the next vote to ensure a speaker gets elected and they can get back to work.

“I’m working on a package of bills that I’m looking to introduce, as soon as we can elect a speaker of the House in this very dysfunctional place,” Vasquez said. “That has been caused by the extreme Republicans.”