New Mexico film leaders discuss opportunities for future film workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dreams of having your name on the big screen may not be too far from reality.

With an influx of film and television productions, New Mexico film industry leaders say there is a push to add more film workers.

“We definitely need more, more people to work in the industry,” New Mexico Local IATSE 480 Business Representative Bryan Evans said.

Evans believes that there’s a big opportunity for future crew members.

“In short order, we’re already at a point where the majority of our membership are working, and there’s need for people to come into the industry,” he said.

The state’s Film Office released a tax credit report last December. The report states New Mexico suffers from a lack of film and television workforce capacity, at all levels and roles.

In addition, where local crews exist, the report says those crew members are either already committed to a project and/or are not at the level required for the position.

“I think we really have to be very mindful, not that we’re putting people on a worksite – but we’re putting the best possible people with the highest set of skills,” Evans said. He points to an abundance of community partners who can help identify those individuals in New Mexico.

Through New Mexico’s film tax incentives, the state created 15 statewide programs to educate and train New Mexicans for their next career path in the movie business.

The state also established the New Mexico Media Collective. Officials say it’s another way to fast-track New Mexico into industry jobs.

Additionally, New Mexico’s film industry has one of the highest median wages at $35.51 per hour.

Officials say the competitive rate would create opportunities for future film workers.