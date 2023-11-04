New Mexico filmmaker finds success amid ongoing actor’s strike

It has been nearly 200 days since Hollywood first went on strike and, while writers are back to work, actors are still out. The New Mexico film industry is feeling the effects. Still, there have been successes, even with all the turmoil.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It has been nearly 200 days since Hollywood first went on strike and, while writers are back to work, actors are still out.

The New Mexico film industry is feeling the effects. Still, there have been successes, even with all the turmoil.

Among them is “The Post“. It is a revenge thriller centered on a family dealing with tragedy.

“Below that, it’s kind of holding a mirror up to society and challenging some things and social media behavior. Motives when it comes to athletics and obsession. It’s definitely a story of obsession and sensationalized journalism,” said Justin Hunt, the writer, director and producer of “The Post.”

Hunt is a New Mexico native and New Mexico State University graduate.

It’s no surprise, then, that “The Post” was filmed in New Mexico. With 60 cast and crew members, mostly from here, they filmed most of it in Albuquerque, the Four Corners, and Los Lunas.

“The Post” premiered on Oct. 20 in six U.S. states – with success.

“In a couple of them [states], we actually outperformed ‘The Exorcist’ and Taylor Swift [‘Eras Tour’]. I’m sure that will make Travis Kelce mad, but that’s it is what it is. Sorry, Taylor,” Hunt joked.

Stars include William Sterchi (“Outer Range”), Alex Knight (“Narcos: Mexico”), Lincoln Castellanos (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Sarah Minnich (“Godless”) and Lize Johnston (“The Exorcist: Believer”).

The ongoing SAG-AFTRA Hollywood actors’ strike, though, means many of them can’t promote “The Post.”

That is where Hunt has had to step up.

“It’s a lot of hustling every day on my part. I’m reaching out, promoting, posting on social media, and trying to let people know what’s going on. I’m just trying to get the snowball rolling to where people do go to the theater, they see it, they like it, they post about it, they review it. And then that starts to catch on and more and more theaters,” Hunt said.

The Post was named Best Thriller at festivals in Hollywood and Montreal. It also won the awards for best feature, trailer, soundtrack, and poster at the War of Films Film Festival in Barcelona.

Hunt believes the film fits what audiences want now, too.

“I think people miss the old days, the 80s, where you had these John Hughes movies and ‘Crocodile Dundee’ and ’16 Candles’ and thrillers and suspense films that made you think and made you wonder and you weren’t sure what’s coming. I think people miss that. And I think ‘The Post’ fills that slot,” Hunt said.

SHOWING LOCATIONS FOR THE POST

Farmington, NM

Gallup, NM

Las Cruces, NM (opens 11/3)

Roswell, NM (opens 11/3)

Durango, CO

Gillette, WY (extended two weeks)

Evansville, IN

Liberty, KY

Gainesville, TX