New Mexico Games gearing up for pickleball tournament

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In just over a week, New Mexicans from all over the state are going to compete at the Manzano Mesa Pickleball Complex.

“We already have ten applicants from across the United States, which is huge, and then we have a ton from all over the state, let it be Clovis, Ruidoso, Angel Fire – it’s really exciting,” said Megan McMillan with New Mexico Games.

New Mexico Games is gearing up for its pickleball tournament from Aug. 4 through Aug. 6.

“Putting on these tournaments is really important, it gives people an outlet to play sports,” and” McMillan said. “Pickleball has just grown and become one of our most popular sports over the years, it’s great!”

The games will kick off at 8 a.m. and it costs $55 to enter. Registration closes July 30.

Applicants need to be over the age of 12 and can compete in men’s and women’s open singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.

“We currently have like 230 roughly participants registered,” McMillan said.

Winners in each category will then head to San Diego for a national competition.

“This year is a state-qualifying year to go to the State Games of America or SGA, the winners in first place, second place and third place get to go to San Diego and represent the state of New Mexico,” McMillan said. “So it’s really cool, you know, most pickleball tournaments you don’t get to qualify to go somewhere else but ours is really unique where you can qualify to go to other places.”

Thanks to the city, winners will also walk away with cash.

The first place winners in each category will get $600, second place winners will get $300, and people in third place will get $100.