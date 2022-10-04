New Mexico government to host resource fair in Mora

By KOB

MORA COUNTY, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the New Mexico government will host a resource fair Wednesday afternoon in Mora.

The fair is designed to give people easier, in-person/on-site access to state resources. Various state agencies will be on hand to answer questions and give information on how they represent the people.

The fair will run from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, at Mora High School, 10 Ranger Road, in Mora. Representatives from the following agencies will be in attendance:

  • Office of the Governor
  • Aging and Long-Term Services Department
  • Department of Agriculture (U.S. Department of Agriculture will also have representatives present)
  • Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management
  • Department of Military Affairs
  • Department of Workforce Solutions
  • Economic Development Department
  • Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department
  • Human Services Department
  • Office of the State Engineer
  • Office of the Superintendent of Insurance
  • New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority