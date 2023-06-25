New Mexico governor announces new hotline number for reproductive health options

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a new initiative to make it easier to access reproductive health care in New Mexico.

It’s been one year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade – the landmark decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Since then, state laws in New Mexico have been put in place to protect access to abortions and reproductive healthcare.

“Earlier this year, New Mexico Democrats enshrined into law House Bill 7,” said the Democratic Party of New Mexico Chair Jessica Velasquez.

Tara Shaver with “Abortion Free New Mexico” says 2022 has been a landmark year for her group.

“This past year has been really amazing in terms of activating the pro-life community to really band together and become a greater resource for women,” said Shaver.

New Mexico is currently one of the states that has legal access to abortions.

According to the mayor’s office, there were over 11,000 reported abortions statewide in 2022. Of those, over 6,000 were from out-of-state patients.

On Friday, Lujan Grisham unveiled a new hotline meant to help women with questions about reproductive health care, including abortion access.

Shaver says she’s not opposed to the hotline completely.

“I can certainly appreciate that, you know, the governor is trying to make an effort to provide resources for women,” said Shaver. “The pro-life community is so vibrant, and we have so much to offer. However, local abortion facilities, the Department of Health, even public schools are not willing to share our information about the resources that are available. So I feel like this hotline is probably going to serve one purpose, and that’s to promote abortion and birth control.”

A spokesperson from the governor’s office says the hotline is run by nurses already working at the Department of Health. They’re from the Epidemiology Division who helped with the COVID-19 hotline.

Shaver says she doesn’t want women to travel to New Mexico.

“It’s a disservice to them. Because, you know, women deserve so much better than abortion. Women deserve to know, again, other options that are available to them,” Shaver said.

The governor’s spokesperson says the hotline is also meant to connect women with housing and transportation needs as well.

The hotline number is (833)-767-3776. The hotline is active and open seven days a week, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..