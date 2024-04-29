New Mexico governor appoints new energy secretary

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Monday she appointed Melanie Kenderdine as the state’s energy secretary.

Kenderdine will oversee the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department in her role. Currently, she serves as the cofounder, principal and executive vice president of the Energy Futures Initiative.

According to the governor’s office, the Energy Futures Initiative is a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit dedicated to “harnessing the power of technology and policy innovation” to boost clean energy.

“Melanie has proven herself to be a strategic thinker in the realm of energy policy, and her expertise is this area is recognized both nationally and internationally,” the governor said. “I look forward to the positive impact she will have in helping New Mexico shape our clean-energy future.”

Before Kenderdine co-founded the Energy Futures Initiative, she also held high-level positions at the U.S. Department of Energy with the Obama and Clinton administrations.

Kenderdine graduated from Manzano High School and UNM.

Kenderdine will take over for Dylan Fuge. Fuge has served as deputy EMNRD secretary since December 2023.