New Mexico governor approves $10.2B state budget

SANTA FE, N.M. – March 6 was the deadline for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to approve anything lawmakers sent her way during the past legislative session.

She waited until Wednesday morning to officially approve a historic $10.2 billion state budget, but not without some changes.

The governor can’t add or change how much money state lawmakers allocated, but she does have line-item veto powers. That means she can fully take out anything she doesn’t like.

On Wednesday, she took out an amendment from state lawmakers, essentially blocking the Public Education Department from implementing a 180-school day calendar.

She took that out of the budget, meaning the PED can move forward with that controversial rule. That’s despite a new law from last year, saying school calendars can be based on learning time, not the total number of days in school.

Republican leaders heavily criticized the 180-day plan during the session.

“That should not be something that’s done through rule. Particularly if you understand our rural schools, we have four-day school, school week schools that are over performing the rest of the state. So it’s not a five-day versus four-day school week issue. It’s really making sure our teachers are trained, our site leaders are trained, and they have the support they need,” said House Minority Leader Rep. Ryan Lane.

The governor also signed off on a massive tax package Wednesday morning, including a plan to rework New Mexico’s personal income tax brackets.

Starting next year, most New Mexicans can expect to owe the state a little less in taxes.

State lawmakers sent nearly 90 bills to the governor’s desk this year, but how many didn’t make it? The governor signed just about every bill that made it across her desk, including several gun control and health care funding bills.

She did veto a severance tax bond bill. It also appears she pocket vetoed a proposal to expand cybersecurity rules for state agencies.

It’s important to remember, the governor got to decide which bills moved forward during the 30-day session, so it would be more surprising if she vetoed a lot of them.