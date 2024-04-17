New Mexico governor calls special session on public safety

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday said she will call state legislators into a special session starting July 18.

The session will focus on addressing public safety proposals. The governor said she expects the session to wrap up within several days. She decided to convene the session to allow lawmakers to finish what they started during the regular 30-day session.

“While we made some progress toward a safer New Mexico during the 30-day day session, we agree that we must do more,” the governor said in a news release issued Wednesday. “The special session in July will enable us to deliver additional statutory changes that reduce the danger and risk New Mexico communities face every day. The best proposals for making our state safer will be under consideration. I welcome input from my colleagues in the legislature.”

The upcoming special legislative session will be the fifth special session the governor has called while in office.