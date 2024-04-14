New Mexico governor connects communities to state and federal resources 

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham spent the past two days in the Four Corners for “Cabinet in Your Community.” It’s an outreach program that brings state and federal resources to communities around the state.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham spent the past two days in the Four Corners for “Cabinet in Your Community.” It’s an outreach program that brings state and federal resources to communities around the state.

This time around, the governor visited Farmington and Shiprock. People were able to sign up for all sorts of benefits including Medicaid, food and cash assistance programs, even a local farmer’s market.

“I found out about the Senior Farmers’ Market card and wanted to sign up,” said one community member.

Folks also got to go home with free produce from that farmers market.

“Tomato, sprouts, lettuce honey,” said the community member.

The governor’s administration also helped people get up-to-date on their vaccines and answered questions about adult education and free college.

After the Cabinet in Your Community events, Lujan Grisham spoke at two town hall meetings.

“New Mexico is leading the country. We are leaders, we can’t ignore our challenges, public safety, behavioral health and health care, and education,” said Lujan Grisham.

People wanted to know about school grants, electric cars, and solar energy. The governor says she will bring up the community’s ideas and questions in the next legislative session.

“Your ideas and your constructive criticisms about what just doesn’t seem to make a difference are the most valuable things that we can hear,” said Lujan Grisham.