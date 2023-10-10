New Mexico governor provides update on crime, public safety initiatives

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham held a news conference Tuesday alongside other state officials to provide an update on public safety initiatives in the Albuquerque metro and across New Mexico.

It has been a month since the governor issued an emergency public health order focused on gun violence. Despite the challenges to that move, the governor says her plan is working.

The governor says, so far, there has been a decrease in shots fired in Albuquerque. She also said that more arrests have been made, and more defendants are getting held in jail.

The fate of her public health order is still up in the air. Last week, a federal judge extended a preliminary hold on gun restrictions that are part of the revised public health order – which would limit the use of firearms in certain public areas in Bernalillo County, specifically areas used by children.

Other parts of the order are still in effect, including a surge of New Mexico State Police in the metro to help with reducing and discouraging violent crime.

The governor says the NMSP effort has helped APD and BCSO and resulted in more arrests.

“We’re looking for sustainable, long-term impacts that will stay the course so that our communities are safer,” Lujan Grisham said. “Every single New Mexican deserves that and there’s not a single New Mexican who isn’t impacted by our public safety challenges, and quite frankly, this epidemic and crisis.”

According to the governor, another big issue is keeping guns out of schools. She says too many students – and even parents – are showing up at local schools with guns.

To watch the full news conference, click here.