New Mexico governor renews executive orders on gun violence

SANTA FE, N.M. — On Friday, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham renewed executive orders on gun violence, and the New Mexico Department of Health issued a revised public health order.

The new public health order has one significant change, ordering the state’s Department of Public Safety to organize safe surrender events (also known as “gun buy-backs”) in Albuquerque, Española, and Las Cruces within thirty days.

“The fact of the matter is that New Mexicans are still being threatened, injured and killed by firearms. Just yesterday, two guns were found in the possession of students at an Albuquerque high school, and while thankfully no one was hurt, these incidents have profound psychological effects on our children,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “The last four weeks have clearly demonstrated the impact we can have on violent crime when we work in better coordination, but the situation remains dire. We’re not letting up, and I’m continuing to make investments that drive down violence in our communities and protect our children.”

The updated public health order is available below.

A federal judge is expected to make a final decision about the governor’s controversial health order next week.